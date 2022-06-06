Week of June 6: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers is featuring jobs in the construction sector.

MONDAY: Architectural Sheet Metal Installer | Mahaney Group | Wichita | $12-$30 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11921787 | Qualifications: Follow safety guidelines in accordance with Mahaney Group’s Safety Policies. •Various hours/schedules. •Ability to work with diverse teams. •Use hand and power tools. •Lift 75+ lbs. •Climb a 40+ft ladder. •Must be able to pass pre-employment physical, agility test, and drug screen. •Some architectural sheet metal experience is required. | Mahaney Group has seven additional positions available on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Construction Laborer | Dondlinger Construction | Wichita | $15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11928243 | Qualifications: Reach/ grip and Stoop/kneel frequently. •Ability to climb, balance, crouch and crawl occasionally •Lift 0-25 pounds constantly •Lift 25-75 pounds frequently •Lift 75+ pounds occasionally •Constant exposure to weather •Occasional work above and below ground •Must be able to bring a hammer and tape measure. •Must wear a hard hat, safety glasses and work boots. | Dondlinger Construction has 22 additional positions available on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Landfill Attendant | Cornejo & Sons LLC | Wichita | $15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11981334 | Qualifications: Ability to communicate effectively and follow instructions. •High school diploma or general education degree (GED). •Regularly lift and/or move from 1 to 50 lbs. •Works in outside weather conditions and is regularly exposed to airborne particles. •Occasionally works near moving mechanical parts | Cornejo & Sons LLC has 23 additional positions available on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Construction Laborer | Conco Construction | Wichita | $16-18 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11551612 | Qualifications: •Successfully pass a background check, drug screen and physical. •Must be able to work outside the normal operating hours (7am-4pm, winter/fall 7am-3:30pm, spring/summer). •Tape measure and Tool bag must be provided by the candidate. •Ability to perform shovel work, demolition, concrete placing and general site clean-up. | Conco Construction has 21 additional positions available on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: Civil Carpenter | CDH, Inc. | El Dorado | $20-$25 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12032697 | •Cut, fit, and assemble lumber and plywood, and other materials to be used as concrete forms. •Read specifications, blueprints, sketches, building plans, and form drawings. •Coordinate with other crew members to perform tasks at hand. •Fabricate and install concrete reinforcing bars. •Assist with scheduling and coordination of materials, labor and equipment relating to the work area. | CDH, Inc. has three additional positions available on KANSAWORKS.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.