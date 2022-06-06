What to expect from Riverfest food prices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many in Wichita, one of the biggest reasons for attending Riverfest is the food.

“That’s the main catalyst behind many people for going,” Lonnie Reed said. “They want to have the food, the festivities. That’s why we go.”

The prices at the food court at Riverfest this year have been a big talker.

“They went up since last year,” Luis Garcia said. “I think I paid like 25 dollars for three drinks.”

Luis says his family thought the prices were high, and his family opted to grab food somewhere else.

“We went down the street and went somewhere to eat because we couldn’t afford it here,” said Garcia.

Some who visited the festival Sunday say the increase in food prices has affected the overall experience.

“It was 15 bucks apiece to get in, then we went over and decided we were going to get a hamburger,” Reed said. “Come to find out the burgers, two burgers, and fries, 32 bucks.”

Vendors say due to increased operation costs customers are seeing those higher prices. For a full menu and prices, click here.

