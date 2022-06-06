Wind Surge hosts PLAY BALL initiative in conjunction with League 42

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today they will participate in MLB’s PLAY BALL initiative in conjunction with Wichita’s League 42. The PLAY BALL initiative is baseball’s collective effort to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, special events and casual forms of play.

The League 42 game, hosted by the Wind Surge, is free and open to the public and will feature in-game promotions, live music, giveaway items, and more. Meals will be provided for over 600 youth athletes in attendance. The event will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at McAdams Park, located at 17th and Wabash.

“League 42 is a strong supporter of youth baseball, especially for kids who otherwise might not have an opportunity to participate,” said Bob Lutz, Executive Director of League 42. “The PLAY BALL Initiative is a great way to make the game of baseball more accessible to kids. We appreciate the Wind Surge’s strong and continued support of League 42.”

