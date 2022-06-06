Advertisement

Wind Surge hosts PLAY BALL initiative in conjunction with League 42

Flyover at Wichita Wind Surge season opener at Riverfront Stadium
Flyover at Wichita Wind Surge season opener at Riverfront Stadium(Wichita Wind Surge)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today they will participate in MLB’s PLAY BALL initiative in conjunction with Wichita’s League 42. The PLAY BALL initiative is baseball’s collective effort to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, special events and casual forms of play.

The League 42 game, hosted by the Wind Surge, is free and open to the public and will feature in-game promotions, live music, giveaway items, and more. Meals will be provided for over 600 youth athletes in attendance. The event will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at McAdams Park, located at 17th and Wabash.

“League 42 is a strong supporter of youth baseball, especially for kids who otherwise might not have an opportunity to participate,” said Bob Lutz, Executive Director of League 42. “The PLAY BALL Initiative is a great way to make the game of baseball more accessible to kids. We appreciate the Wind Surge’s strong and continued support of League 42.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook for this evening into tonight.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk into the night
Big G's Burgers at riverfest
What to expect from Riverfest food prices
Severe weather outlook for this evening into the overnight hours.
Strong to severe storms increasingly likely tonight into early Monday morning
Between May 17-19, Wichita police arrested 17 people for aggravated human trafficking, human...
WPD: 17 arrested during crackdown on human trafficking in Wichita
Storm outlook over the next few days.
Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

Latest News

K-State legend, former Green Bay Packers RB Veryl Switzer dies at 89
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
Big 12 Conference, Kansas City Sports Commission announce 2-Year Extension for basketball championships
Roy Moye III
Wichitan Roy Moye III to sing National Anthem for Team USA soccer
Demetric Williams.
Newton picks former Shocker to lead boys basketball team