Advertisement

Winfield man injured while crawling under train

Winfield police said a 62-year-old man was injured on Sunday, June 5, 2022. They said he was...
Winfield police said a 62-year-old man was injured on Sunday, June 5, 2022. They said he was crawling under train that was stationary when it started moving.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was injured over the weekend while attempting to crawl underneath a train, according to Winfield police.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers and members of Winfield Fire-EMS were dispatched to the railroad tracks located in the 500 block of Main Street (Highway 77) in Winfield for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train. Crews arrived to find a 62-year-old Winfield man with serious injuries to his lower extremities.

Police said the man was attempting to crawl underneath the train while it was stationary, and he was injured when the train started moving. The involved train company is WATCO.

At this time, the police say the incident is believed to be an accident and not intentional.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook for this evening into tonight.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk into the night
Big G's Burgers at riverfest
What to expect from Riverfest food prices
Between May 17-19, Wichita police arrested 17 people for aggravated human trafficking, human...
WPD: 17 arrested during crackdown on human trafficking in Wichita
Severe weather outlook for this evening into the overnight hours.
Strong to severe storms increasingly likely tonight into early Monday morning
Storm outlook over the next few days.
Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

Latest News

Pro Mod Racer Ronnie Hobbs was killed on Friday, June 3, 2022, during a racing accident at the...
Professional driver dies from injuries in crash at Great Bend track
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of June 6: Job of the Day
The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
City of Wichita closes Arkansas River to recreation
The extra money you’ve been making on third-party marketplace apps like Amazon, eBay, Etsy or...
Garden City Police warn of Facebook Marketplace scam