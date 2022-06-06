Woman makes bomb threat at Kensington, Kan. bank
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Smith County dispatch said a woman attempted to rob a bank in Kensington on Monday and made a bomb threat.
The woman left the bank with two male suspects, who fled with the woman’s infant daughter. It was not clear if the woman gave consent to the men to take her daughter. When reached by phone, Smith County dispatch said they did not know whether consent was given.
Dispatch said it had no other details but would provide updates. There is no word yet on whether any money was taken from the bank, if anyone was injured, or if there are suspects in custody.
