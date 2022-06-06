Advertisement

Woman makes bomb threat at Kensington, Kan. bank

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Smith County dispatch said a woman attempted to rob a bank in Kensington on Monday and made a bomb threat.

The woman left the bank with two male suspects, who fled with the woman’s infant daughter. It was not clear if the woman gave consent to the men to take her daughter. When reached by phone, Smith County dispatch said they did not know whether consent was given.

Dispatch said it had no other details but would provide updates. There is no word yet on whether any money was taken from the bank, if anyone was injured, or if there are suspects in custody.

As many have seen there has been a major event happening in Kensington today. This morning a women entered the bank in...

Posted by Smith County Kansas Communications on Monday, June 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook for this evening into tonight.
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk into the night
Big G's Burgers at riverfest
What to expect from Riverfest food prices
Severe weather outlook for this evening into the overnight hours.
Strong to severe storms increasingly likely tonight into early Monday morning
Between May 17-19, Wichita police arrested 17 people for aggravated human trafficking, human...
WPD: 17 arrested during crackdown on human trafficking in Wichita
Storm outlook over the next few days.
Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

Latest News

The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated...
REALTORS® of South Central Kansas offering rental, mortgage assistance to April 29 tornado victims
As of June 6, 2022, the price of gas in Wichita, Kan. was $4.59 per gallon.
Gas prices reach $4.59 per gallon in Wichita
Flyover at Wichita Wind Surge season opener at Riverfront Stadium
Wind Surge hosts PLAY BALL initiative in conjunction with League 42
K-State legend, former Green Bay Packers RB Veryl Switzer dies at 89