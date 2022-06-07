Advertisement

300,000 organic eggs lost in tractor-trailer crash in Dallas County, Mo.

Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Dallas County health inspectors say a tractor-trailer crash ruined 300,000 eggs soon to head to grocery stores on Monday.

The crash happened on Route D, two miles east of Urbana. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Inspectors determined the temperature of the eggs was too warm to save them. The eggs will become fertilizer for fields in the county.

Dallas County houses more than 100 poultry barns.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday
Pro Mod Racer Ronnie Hobbs was killed on Friday, June 3, 2022, during a racing accident at the...
Professional driver dies from injuries in crash at Great Bend track
Jennie Aaneson mugshot
Woman arrested in Kensington, Kan. bank robbery case
Between May 17-19, Wichita police arrested 17 people for aggravated human trafficking, human...
Homeland Security: 17 of 32 arrested in Wichita during crackdown on human trafficking
Big G's Burgers at riverfest
What to expect from Riverfest food prices

Latest News

Bertha Cornejo.
Silver Alert: Police looking for 52-year-old Wichita woman
State Senator Dennis Pyle.
State Senator Dennis Pyle running for Governor
Crash near 21st and Rock.
Bradley Fair crash leaves 800 without power
Crash at 37th and Arkansas.
Pedestrian critical after being struck by vehicle in N Wichita