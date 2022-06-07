Bel Aire police arrest man following brief standoff

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KWCH) - Bel Aire police arrested a man following a standoff that started at 10:15 a.m. near 53rd St. N. and Rock Springs.

The police department said its officers were assisting Sedgwick County Sheriff Warrant Deputies with a barricaded subject with felony warrants who was hiding inside a residence.

After an hour and ten minutes, police said the man was taken into custody without incident.

