Bel Aire police arrest man following brief standoff

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEL AIRE, Kan. (KWCH) - Bel Aire police arrested a man following a standoff that started at 10:15 a.m. near 53rd St. N. and Rock Springs.

The police department said its officers were assisting Sedgwick County Sheriff Warrant Deputies with a barricaded subject with felony warrants who was hiding inside a residence.

After an hour and ten minutes, police said the man was taken into custody without incident.

