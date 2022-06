WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early-morning crash near Bradley Fair downed power lines and left about 800 people without power.

The crash happened near 21st and Rock at around 1:30 Tuesday morning. One person suffered serious injuries and a vehicle ended up in the ditch.

Crews were working to repair the power lines and restore power to those affected.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.