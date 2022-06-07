Advertisement

Car smashes into structure at Korean War Memorial in Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavy emergency response comes after a car slammed into a structure at the Korean War Memorial near downtown Wichita.

Eyewitness News has a photojournalist on the scene to gather information. There were reports of possible injuries, the severity of which is unknown. Stick with us for updates as we learn more and can confirm updated details.

