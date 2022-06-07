Man sentenced for 2018 shooting death of teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a teen in southeast Wichita. J’Arim St. Louis, 21, of Wichita, was sentenced to 301 months by District Judge Bruce Brown.

in the killing of 18-year-old Donte Devore. St. Louis was one of several armed young men who robbed Devore of money and marijuana in the 900 block of S. Pineridge on Feb. 11, 2018. Before leaving, St. Louis shot Devore several times. Devore later died at the hospital.

St. Louis was a minor when the crime took place but was charged as an adult. St. Louis pled guilty on April 18, four days after his trial began.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.