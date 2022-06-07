Advertisement

Officer shoots, kills dog attacking its owners, police say

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police...
CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - An officer shot and killed a dog Monday night after the animal attacked its owners, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

KVVU reports a neighbor helped a police lieutenant find the woman being attacked by the dog.

Police say the pit bull charged at the lieutenant who discharged his firearm.

“In doing so, he saved the woman from being further attacked,” police said.

According to police, another woman was also injured in the attack. Both women were taken to the hospital with several dog-related wounds.

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday
Pro Mod Racer Ronnie Hobbs was killed on Friday, June 3, 2022, during a racing accident at the...
Professional driver dies from injuries in crash at Great Bend track
Jennie Aaneson mugshot
Woman arrested in Kensington, Kan. bank robbery case
(Source: HSI)
Homeland Security: 17 of 32 arrested in Wichita during crackdown on human trafficking
Big G's Burgers at riverfest
What to expect from Riverfest food prices

Latest News

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.
‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle accused of laundering over $500K
FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID-19 shots as new US option
This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red...
‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint
Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey gets emotional speaking at the White House about the...
McConaughey: Young Uvalde school shooting victim identified by shoes