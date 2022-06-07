Advertisement

Plum Street closed in Reno County due to ‘ongoing situation’

Plum Street is closed just north of Hutchinson in Reno County while the sheriff's office responds to an "ongoing situation" that started Tuesday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an “ongoing situation” just north of Hutchinson.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said Plum Street is closed from 56th Avenue to 82nd Avenue due to what started out as an “emergency situation” Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews reopened Plum Street about an hour after the initial incident but were forced to close it again about two after that.

People are asked to avoid the area. The sheriff’s office has yet to clarify what or who the “ongoing situation” involves.

