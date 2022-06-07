Plum Street closed in Reno County due to ‘ongoing situation’

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an “ongoing situation” just north of Hutchinson.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said Plum Street is closed from 56th Avenue to 82nd Avenue due to what started out as an “emergency situation” Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews reopened Plum Street about an hour after the initial incident but were forced to close it again about two after that.

People are asked to avoid the area. The sheriff’s office has yet to clarify what or who the “ongoing situation” involves.

