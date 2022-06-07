Advertisement

Silver Alert: Police looking for 52-year-old Wichita woman

Bertha Cornejo.
Bertha Cornejo.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help locating 52-year-old Bertha Cornejo, who has been reported missing by her family.

Bertha left home without her phone around 7 p.m. on Sunday, and was last seen walking East from 13th and Grove. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a navy blue t-shirt with what appears to be a company name on the back in white lettering. She was last known to be wearing sandals and glasses as well.

If you know where Bertha is, please call 911 immediately.

