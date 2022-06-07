Advertisement

State Senator Dennis Pyle running for Governor

State Senator Dennis Pyle.
State Senator Dennis Pyle.(courtesy)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Senator Dennis Pyle announced Tuesday that he has appointed a treasurer and is planning to pursue the office of Governor with an official statement forthcoming. Pyle served one term in the Kansas House and currently serves in the Kansas Senate, District 1.

“Due to the continual gross negligence in protecting and assisting citizens, my family and I have decided it is in the best interest of our state that I pursue running for Governor to enact solutions to stop the hardship of Kansans,” Senator Pyle said.

Senator Pyle has selected Kathleen E. Garrison from Haysville, Kansas as his running-mate for Lt Governor. Pyle and Garrison recently changed their party affiliations from Republican to Unaffiliated in order to seek the November ballot for office of Governor and Lt. Governor. They ask that citizens assist in gathering the five thousand qualified voters’ signatures by August 1, 2022 for them to file by petition.

Pyle is a fourth-generation grain and livestock farmer. He and his wife Jennifer have been married for 42 years and have six daughters, five sons-in-law and 12 grandchildren. They reside north of Hiawatha on their family farm.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday
Pro Mod Racer Ronnie Hobbs was killed on Friday, June 3, 2022, during a racing accident at the...
Professional driver dies from injuries in crash at Great Bend track
Jennie Aaneson mugshot
Woman arrested in Kensington, Kan. bank robbery case
Between May 17-19, Wichita police arrested 17 people for aggravated human trafficking, human...
Homeland Security: 17 of 32 arrested in Wichita during crackdown on human trafficking
Big G's Burgers at riverfest
What to expect from Riverfest food prices

Latest News

Bertha Cornejo.
Silver Alert: Police looking for 52-year-old Wichita woman
Crash near 21st and Rock.
Bradley Fair crash leaves 800 without power
Crash at 37th and Arkansas.
Pedestrian critical after being struck by vehicle in N Wichita
Inside Dempsey's Burger Pub in Wichita, Kansas
Restaurants challenged with customers forced to make tough economic decisions