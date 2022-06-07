Advertisement

Storms bring more heavy rain; some hail and wind

Potential of flooding highest in central and northern Kansas
More heavy rainfall is on the way to Kansas.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms will make their way from northwest to southeast throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. Threats of hail, high winds to around 70 mph, and flooding rainfall are possibilities in much of the state. Least likely area to have severe storms will be in the far southwest corner of Kansas.

Additional rainfall of 1-2 inches can be expected under the heaviest storms, but should be weakening in the early morning hours of Wednesday. A north breeze throughout the day will lower temperatures a bit, with much of the state likely to have highs around 80 degrees. The humidity may go down a bit for Wednesday night and Thursday.

We should expect dry weather and a break from the storms Wednesday night and early Thursday. However, another round of storms with potential severe weather is likely to return Thursday evening and overnight. Once that clears the state early Friday, much drier conditions are on the way.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the 80s, but will be getting back into the 90s over the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered storms well after midnight. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Thu: High: 81 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 65 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; windy.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; a few overnight storms.

