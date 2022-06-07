Advertisement

Tuesday starts tame, ends with more storms

South Central Kansas storm timeline.
South Central Kansas storm timeline.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday night storms have moved-out this morning, however another round of rain and storms is possible this evening into the night. In between, today promises to be quiet with decreasing clouds and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

The better chance of both storms and severe weather tonight will be along and north of a Medicine Lodge to Marion line. Expect storms to get started over northwest Kansas after 5 pm and then move east/southeast arriving in south-central Kansas after 1 am.

A brief break from the showers and storms is expected on Wednesday night into Thursday before thunderstorms come back to Kansas on Thursday night into Friday morning. The chance of severe weather including large hail and damaging wind gusts is growing, so please check back for additional updates.

A weather pattern change is possible into the upcoming weekend. Few, if any storms are in the forecast and that will allow temperatures to trend higher, most likely into the 90s and triple digits (western Kansas) early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers early, then decreasing clouds. Wind: NW/SE 5-10. High: 83.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; storms after 1 am. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N/NW 10-20. High: 80.

Thu: Low: 60. High: 81. Partly cloudy; evening storms likely.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 80. Becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 62. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 88. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 93. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

