Boil water advisory impacts Wichita Public Schools summer programming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to a boil water advisory impacting Wichita water customers, Wichita Public Schools on Tuesday evening issued a letter to parents and students regarding changes to some summer programs, in effect at least for Wednesday, June 8.

Wichita Public Schools said programs that won’t continue Wednesday, June 8, include:

Middle, elementary and PreK programs (including WPS summer camp, Summer STEALTH, SCOPE, and migrant at Dunbar)

Other special programs including ESY, YESS

The state’s largest school district said programs that will continue include:

Latchkey at all elementary locations

High school programs meeting in person, offering students credit needed to graduate (North, East and Sowers), including migrant and ESOL programs at East and North

High school athletics practices and conditioning

Summer food program at locations throughout the district

Wichita Public Schools said it will provide water, but noted that it’s encouraging all participants to bring their own.

Staff expected to report Wednesday include:

Central office staff (AMAC, SSC, IST, ISC and Dunbar)

School-based administrators and clerical staff on contract

Elementary summer school program site coordinators

Nutrition services staff who support the summer food program

Staff involved in scheduled in-service training

As with student participants, Wichita Public Schools said it will provide water, but encourages all staff members to bring their own.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.