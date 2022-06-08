Brief break from wet weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Tuesday night storms are slowly coming to a stop and we are going to see a break from the wet weather today and tonight, but storms will return to the state tomorrow.

Wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon or 5-10 degrees cooler than normal. Factor in lower humidity and a refreshing north breeze and its promising to be a picture-perfect Wednesday afternoon.

The shower and storm threat quickly increases Thursday afternoon and evening and some of the storms will be severe producing large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rainfall. Thursday evening activities, including the Riverfest, may be in jeopardy.

A weather pattern change will take place this weekend. Few, if any storms are in the forecast and that will allow temperatures to trend higher. After climbing into the 80s and 90s on Sunday, expect highs the 90s and triple digits across Kansas early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 10-15. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; evening storms likely. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 81.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 80. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 62. High: 84. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 90. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Mon: Low: 73. High: 96. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 75. High: 95. Mostly sunny and hot; overnight storm chance.

