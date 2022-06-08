Advertisement

Building You: Deloitte opens The Smart Factory in Wichita

By Lily Wu
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, Deloitte Consulting held its grand opening ceremonies for The Smart Factory in Wichita.

The 60,000 square foot facility is located on the Innovation Campus at Wichita State University.

“Wichita was a very natural choice for us. The applied learning program, the focus on innovation from Wichita State University, and the rich heritage of manufacturing here in the Wichita area was a natural draw, not only for this experience center, but also for our guests. Many of whom are coming in from all around the country to experience the future of manufacturing,” said Stephen Laaper, principal and Smart Factory leader for Deloitte Consulting.

The facility features a manufacturing production line that combines technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, cloud and edge applications, robotics and vision solutions.

This Smart Factory manufacturers STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) kits, known as Smart Rovers. They are then donated to middle schools across the United States.

“We have a real manufacturing mission ahead of us. We are manufacturing STEM education kits and those will be donated at increasing volumes to middle schools all around the country. We have an aspiration to impact 800,000 students over the next four years,” said Laaper.

Since manufacturing began in January, The Smart Factory has manufactured, donated and shipped 250 Smart Rover STEM education kits to middle schools in Wichita, Detroit and Philadelphia.

Deloitte leaders expect to bring more than 5,000 visitors to The Smart Factory over the next year.

“We hope to bring a significant number of visitors to Wichita and to the experience center here on the Innovation Campus of Wichita State University to help showcase the future of manufacturing. This represents a significant investment by Deloitte into these capabilities. We’re really proud that it’s here in Wichita,” said Laaper.

To learn more about The Smart Factory, click here.

WORKING WEDNESDAY: Deloitte officially opens its Smart Factory on the Innovation Campus of Wichita State University. Hear from some of their leaders and partners. More on The Smart Factory on this KWCH 12 Eyewitness News story ➡️ https://www.kwch.com/2022/06/08/building-you-deloitte-opens-smart-factory-wichita/ #WorkWithWu #WorkingWednesday #BuildingYou #kwch12 #joboftheday

Posted by Lily Wu on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Boil water advisory rescinded for part of NE Wichita, continues elsewhere
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say
The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday
Boil water notice
Wichita boil water advisory in effect through midnight, rescinded for Sedgwick Co. RWD 1
Winfield police said a 62-year-old man was injured on Sunday, June 5, 2022. They said he was...
Workers at Winfield restaurant answer call for help after man run over by train

Latest News

Wichita water plant
Wichita boil water advisory in effect through midnight
Building You: Deloitte opens The Smart Factory in Wichita
Building You: Deloitte opens The Smart Factory in Wichita
A semi's driver was injured and a cow died after the Freightliner, hauling corn, hit the large...
Truck driver hurt, cow dead, corn spilt in Saline County crash
The Kansas Food Bank now has $70,000 to work with after receiving a grant from Bank of America.
Kansas Food Bank seeing more demand for services amid inflation