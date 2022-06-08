Building You: Deloitte opens The Smart Factory in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, Deloitte Consulting held its grand opening ceremonies for The Smart Factory in Wichita.

The 60,000 square foot facility is located on the Innovation Campus at Wichita State University.

“Wichita was a very natural choice for us. The applied learning program, the focus on innovation from Wichita State University, and the rich heritage of manufacturing here in the Wichita area was a natural draw, not only for this experience center, but also for our guests. Many of whom are coming in from all around the country to experience the future of manufacturing,” said Stephen Laaper, principal and Smart Factory leader for Deloitte Consulting.

The facility features a manufacturing production line that combines technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, cloud and edge applications, robotics and vision solutions.

This Smart Factory manufacturers STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) kits, known as Smart Rovers. They are then donated to middle schools across the United States.

“We have a real manufacturing mission ahead of us. We are manufacturing STEM education kits and those will be donated at increasing volumes to middle schools all around the country. We have an aspiration to impact 800,000 students over the next four years,” said Laaper.

Since manufacturing began in January, The Smart Factory has manufactured, donated and shipped 250 Smart Rover STEM education kits to middle schools in Wichita, Detroit and Philadelphia.

Deloitte leaders expect to bring more than 5,000 visitors to The Smart Factory over the next year.

“We hope to bring a significant number of visitors to Wichita and to the experience center here on the Innovation Campus of Wichita State University to help showcase the future of manufacturing. This represents a significant investment by Deloitte into these capabilities. We’re really proud that it’s here in Wichita,” said Laaper.

