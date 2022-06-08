Escaped inmate accused of stealing multiple vehicles in Kansas captured in Wyoming

SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KWCH) - One of three inmates who escaped from the Barry County Jail in Missouri has been arrested by authorities in Casper, Wyoming.

Wallace County Sheriff Marshall Unruh said, Wyoming authorities located a stolen vehicle from Sharon Springs, Kan., and arrested Christopher Allen Blevins. A woman who was with Blevins was not arrested but a warrant linked to that stolen vehicle is pending. Her name has not been released.

Unruh said around 1:37 p.m. on Sunday, the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing vehicle in the 400 block of North Gardner Street in Sharon Springs. Authorities searched for the vehicle and were notified about a suspicious red or maroon-colored GMC Yukon that had been driving around Sharon Springs earlier that day and was parked north of the 27-40 Store in front of the Welding Shop.

Deputies ran the license plate on the SUV and it came back as being stolen out of Saline County, Kan. Wallace County contacted the Saline County Sheriff’s office and confirmed that the person believed to have stolen the GMC Yukon was an escaped inmate out of Missouri.

Wallace County deputies were able to get video evidence of a man and woman associated with the GMC Yukon and confirmed the man was Christopher Allen Blevins, who had escaped from the Barry County Jail in Missouri on June 3, 2022, along with Lance Justin Stephens and Matthew Allen Crawford.

According to authorities, the three men cut a hole in the ceiling, entered a water heater storage area, and then broke an exit door. The U.S. Marshals Service believed the three inmates separated immediately after their escape. One escapee was tracked to Arkansas and the other was believed to be still located in Missouri.

