Harvey County United Way goes part-time remote to combat gas prices

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County United Way announced on Facebook that it would be making changes due to rising gas prices.

The non-profit organization said that starting June 13, its offices would be closed on Thursdays and Fridays to allow staff to work remotely.

During that time, those in need of assistance reach can email harveyunitedway@gmail.com or call 316-283-7101.

Beginning next week, our offices will be closed on Thursdays and Fridays. During that time, you can still reach us by emailing harveyunitedway@gmail.com or by calling 316-283-7101. Posted by Harvey County United Way on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.