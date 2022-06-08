Advertisement

Harvey County United Way goes part-time remote to combat gas prices

The United Way
The United Way(WHSV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County United Way announced on Facebook that it would be making changes due to rising gas prices.

The non-profit organization said that starting June 13, its offices would be closed on Thursdays and Fridays to allow staff to work remotely.

During that time, those in need of assistance reach can email harveyunitedway@gmail.com or call 316-283-7101.

Beginning next week, our offices will be closed on Thursdays and Fridays. During that time, you can still reach us by emailing harveyunitedway@gmail.com or by calling 316-283-7101.

Posted by Harvey County United Way on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Boil water advisory rescinded for part of NE Wichita, continues elsewhere
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say
The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday
Boil water notice
Wichita boil water advisory in effect through midnight, rescinded for Sedgwick Co. RWD 1
Winfield police said a 62-year-old man was injured on Sunday, June 5, 2022. They said he was...
Workers at Winfield restaurant answer call for help after man run over by train

Latest News

The Kansas Food Bank now has $70,000 to work with after receiving a grant from Bank of America.
Kansas Food Bank seeing more demand for services amid inflation
Authorities arrested Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, after he was discharged from...
Junction City man arrested in connection to May 21 officer-involved shooting
The Wallace County Sheriff said Christopher Allen Blevins, an escapee from a Missouri jail,...
Escaped inmate accused of stealing multiple vehicles in Kansas captured in Wyoming
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools adjusts summer programming due to boil water advisory