Harvey County United Way goes part-time remote to combat gas prices
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County United Way announced on Facebook that it would be making changes due to rising gas prices.
The non-profit organization said that starting June 13, its offices would be closed on Thursdays and Fridays to allow staff to work remotely.
During that time, those in need of assistance reach can email harveyunitedway@gmail.com or call 316-283-7101.
