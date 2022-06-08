Advertisement

Junction City man arrested in connection to May 21 officer-involved shooting

Authorities arrested Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, after he was discharged from...
Authorities arrested Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, after he was discharged from Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was the suspect in an officer involved shooting on May 21, 2022.(Geary County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Topeka Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man connected to an officer-involved shooting on May 21.

Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, was arrested on Tuesday, June 7, at approximately 9:15 p.m. after he was discharged from Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Solton was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and for criminal use of weapons.

Following the arrest, Solton was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. His bond was set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation concludes, case findings will be submitted to the Geary County Attorney for review.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Boil water advisory rescinded for part of NE Wichita, continues elsewhere
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say
The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday
Boil water notice
Wichita boil water advisory in effect through midnight, rescinded for Sedgwick Co. RWD 1
Winfield police said a 62-year-old man was injured on Sunday, June 5, 2022. They said he was...
Workers at Winfield restaurant answer call for help after man run over by train

Latest News

The Kansas Food Bank now has $70,000 to work with after receiving a grant from Bank of America.
Kansas Food Bank seeing more demand for services amid inflation
The United Way
Harvey County United Way goes part-time remote to combat gas prices
The Wallace County Sheriff said Christopher Allen Blevins, an escapee from a Missouri jail,...
Escaped inmate accused of stealing multiple vehicles in Kansas captured in Wyoming
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools adjusts summer programming due to boil water advisory