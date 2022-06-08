Advertisement

Kansas among half of states best for racial equality in civic engagement

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked among the top half of states which are best for racial equality in civic engagement.

With the 2022 midterm elections edging closer, WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Best States for Racial Equality in Civic Engagement, and Kansas ranks among the top half of states.

In order to find which states have the most racial equality in civic engagement, the personal-finance website said it compared 48 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics including the difference between white and Black Americans in areas like the share of single-parent households, the volunteer rate and voter registration.

Source: WalletHub

According to the report, Kansas ranked 21st overall with a total score of 72.56. The only border state to rank higher than the Sunflower State is Oklahoma, coming in at 16th with a total score of 76.57. Meanwhile, Colorado ranked 23rd with a total score of 72.36, Nebraska ranked 24th with a total score of 70.87 and Missouri ranked 29th with a total score of 66.38.

However, Colorado tied for first with New Mexico, Montana, Wyoming and Utah for the lowest gap in the share of veterans who participate in civic engagement. Missouri tied for first with Mississippi, Maryland, Tennessee and Pennsylvania for the lowest voter-turnout rate gap while Colorado was found to have the fifth-highest gap.

The report indicates that the states with the best racial equality in civic engagement are as follows:

  1. New Mexico
  2. Wyoming
  3. Utah
  4. California
  5. Montana

The report found the states with the worst racial equality in civic engagement are as follows:

  1. Wisconsin
  2. South Dakota
  3. Oregon
  4. Iowa
  5. North Dakota

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Boil water advisory rescinded for part of NE Wichita, continues elsewhere
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say
The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday
Boil water notice
Wichita boil water advisory in effect through midnight, rescinded for Sedgwick Co. RWD 1
Winfield police said a 62-year-old man was injured on Sunday, June 5, 2022. They said he was...
Workers at Winfield restaurant answer call for help after man run over by train

Latest News

The Kansas Food Bank now has $70,000 to work with after receiving a grant from Bank of America.
Kansas Food Bank seeing more demand for services amid inflation
Authorities arrested Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, after he was discharged from...
Junction City man arrested in connection to May 21 officer-involved shooting
The United Way
Harvey County United Way goes part-time remote to combat gas prices
The Wallace County Sheriff said Christopher Allen Blevins, an escapee from a Missouri jail,...
Escaped inmate accused of stealing multiple vehicles in Kansas captured in Wyoming
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools adjusts summer programming due to boil water advisory