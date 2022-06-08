Advertisement

Kansas Food Bank seeing more demand for services amid inflation

The Kansas Food Bank now has $70,000 to work with after receiving a grant from Bank of America.
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As we continue to see record prices on fuel and most products, volunteers at the Kansas Food Bank are working to meet the increased demand for its services.

“This is just an indication of hat inflation is doing to us, and it’s hurting people all over the region,” Wichita resident James Barfield said.

Kansas Food Bank President and CEO Brian Walker discussed the pandemic and inflation with the increased demand for services.

“We saw this huge increase during COVID. We haven’t seen that number drop. It’s held steady for a while,” Walker said. “But now we’re starting to see that number climb again. We don’t have May numbers yet, but we do know that April’s numbers climbed about 15%. And it only makes sense, all the things that we’re all feeling with the rise in prices affects those food insecure people who are just trying to put a meal on the table.”

Walker said more volunteers are needed to help with the increase.

“We rely on folks to help support the work we do,” he said. “We can turn $1 into about four meals through what we do. They can help us that way. Or, like we mentioned earlier, if they want to spend some time volunteering, give us a call.”

Those who’d like to volunteer with the Kansas Food Bank can visit the organization’s website or call 316-265-3663.

Through the challenges, the food bank is here to help.

“Food-insecure folks that we’re trying to help, it affects them more than people who make a better living and to no fault of their own, it affects them more,” Walker said.

