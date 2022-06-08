Wichita boil water advisory in effect through midnight, rescinded for Sedgwick Co. RWD 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday morning Update: The City of Wichita said it hopes to know whether a boil water advisory for its water customers will be lifted by midnight.

The boil water advisory went into effect around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews were doing a routine cleaning of water filters when some of the material collected by the filters got back into the water. It caused a brief drop in the clarity of the water because of that, the KDHE required the boil order as a precaution.

On Wednesday, City of Wichita Public Works Director Alan King said that in order for the advisory to be lifted, the city collected 180 water samples from different parts of the system. The process took until around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The tests take 24 hours to process. Those tests must come back negative for bacteria before the KDHE will lift its order.

“We have a high level of confidence those tests were collected properly so we have to wait 24 hours to see what the results actually are and how KDHE will interpret them. We have a meeting with KDHE tonight at midnight to provide them with the test results so they can make the decision and they should be able to make the decision right there,” said King.

Wichita water customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Sedgwick Co. Rural Water District 1 public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. The water district’s distribution system was isolated before the high turbidity water reached the area.

The City of Wichita will hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on the boil water advisory issued that was issued for Wichita water customers on Tuesday.

As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) had rescinded the order for part of northeast Wichita, between Rock Road and Webb Road from 21st Street to 53rd Street.

The boil water advisory remains in effect for the water supply systems:

Sedgwick Co RWD 1

Sedgwick Co RWD 2

Sedgwick Co RWD 3

Andover

El Paso Water Co. (City of Derby)

Kechi

Rose Hill

Valley Center

