Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Stafford County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A St. John man was killed and two others were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Stafford County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. A pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Brian John Dalton of St. John left the roadway to the right and overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to strike an embankment and roll partially, ejecting Dalton and one passenger. Dalton died on the scene, while 24-year-old Dylan Posthumus of St. John suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Another passenger, 25-year-old Waldo Vorsatz of St. John, suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened in the 800 block of NW 10 Ave., about four miles north of St. John.

