Mom dies, three kids saved from fiery Lyon Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 31-year-old Oklahoma City woman was killed in a fiery crash in Lyon County this week.

The crash happened just after noon Monday on northbound I-335. The woman, Sacha McNack, drove onto the right shoulder and overcorrected, losing control and entering a ditch. Her Cadillac struck a tree and became engulfed.

McNack died at the scene. Three children, ages 8, 6 and 2, were hospitalized with serious injuries. Two of the children were wearing seat belts.

