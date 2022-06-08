NWS confirms EF1 tornado had max winds of 100 mph, tracked 14 miles
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe storms that struck parts of the Kansas City area Wednesday morning have been confirmed as a tornado.
The National Weather Service said preliminary results are that an EF1 tornado hit Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri.
The Weather Service stated the tornado had maximum winds of 100 mph and a track of 14 miles long. The twister had a maximum width of 125 yards.
