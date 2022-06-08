Advertisement

Rare first edition of Harry Potter for sale

Christie's in London is selling a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."
By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) – Harry Potter fans do not need a magic wand to own a piece of the fictional wizard’s history, but they may need deep pockets.

Christie’s in London is selling a first edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

It is a part of the auction house’s “Art of Literature: Lean and Selling Exhibition.”

The edition is one of 500 copies of the book initially printed in 1997.

Author J.K. Rowling signed the book, and it even includes errors that were fixed in later printings. For example, the word “philosopher’s” is misspelled on the book’s back cover. There’s another error involving “wand” found inside of the book.

Christie’s says it is receiving offers starting at around $250,000 for the edition.

The private sale and auction is slated to run through July 15.

