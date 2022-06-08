Advertisement

Some basements underwater with more rain on way for Wichita area

Multiple thunderstorms throughout the last week left some basements underwater in the Wichita area.
By Grant DeMars
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple thunderstorms throughout the last week left some basements underwater in the Wichita area. It’s a situation that could take awhile to improve following storms that have dumped torrential rain on parts of south central Kansas.

Rainbow International of Wichita specializes in water damage restoration. The company’s owner, David Hill, said they’ve taken calls from people who are already dealing with their third flood this spring. With more rain in the forecast, he expects to see the trend continue until it finally dries out.

Hill said if your basement floods, make sure to check it out yourself before calling a restoration company.

“Just make sure you do your homework and make sure you protect yourself, because your home is your largest investment,” Hill said. “Do your due diligence. Go down and see what’s wet on your sheetrock, mark it, and if they cut past it, I wouldn’t pay for it.”

Also, it doesn’t take long for mold to form from wet sheetrock.

“If you do find mold, do not proceed with a restoration company, Find an IH, an industrial hygienist. They will write the protocol, they will actually clear your house when it’s done,” Hill said. “Because down the road, if you have to disclose you had mold in your house and you don’t have a clearance, it’ll be tough to sell your home.”

That’s why Hill said, his company is working to respond to customers as quickly as they can to keep up with the Kansas weather.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Boil water advisory rescinded for part of NE Wichita, continues elsewhere
The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday
Pro Mod Racer Ronnie Hobbs was killed on Friday, June 3, 2022, during a racing accident at the...
Professional driver dies from injuries in crash at Great Bend track
Jennie Aaneson mugshot
Woman arrested in Kensington, Kan. bank robbery case
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say

Latest News

Heavy rain in Wichita
Some basements underwater with more rain on way for Wichita area
James (Montana YG) Walker III was murdered on April 9, 2017.
Rapper murdered in walk-up shooting
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Boil water advisory impacts Wichita Public Schools summer programming
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say