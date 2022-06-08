Some basements underwater with more rain on way for Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Multiple thunderstorms throughout the last week left some basements underwater in the Wichita area. It’s a situation that could take awhile to improve following storms that have dumped torrential rain on parts of south central Kansas.

Rainbow International of Wichita specializes in water damage restoration. The company’s owner, David Hill, said they’ve taken calls from people who are already dealing with their third flood this spring. With more rain in the forecast, he expects to see the trend continue until it finally dries out.

Hill said if your basement floods, make sure to check it out yourself before calling a restoration company.

“Just make sure you do your homework and make sure you protect yourself, because your home is your largest investment,” Hill said. “Do your due diligence. Go down and see what’s wet on your sheetrock, mark it, and if they cut past it, I wouldn’t pay for it.”

Also, it doesn’t take long for mold to form from wet sheetrock.

“If you do find mold, do not proceed with a restoration company, Find an IH, an industrial hygienist. They will write the protocol, they will actually clear your house when it’s done,” Hill said. “Because down the road, if you have to disclose you had mold in your house and you don’t have a clearance, it’ll be tough to sell your home.”

That’s why Hill said, his company is working to respond to customers as quickly as they can to keep up with the Kansas weather.

