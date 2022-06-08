Advertisement

‘The stork is on the way’: Nick Cannon addresses speculation he’s expecting more kids

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last...
The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.(The Wendy Williams Show / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon says he’s adding to his family.

The father of seven said “the stork is on the way” when asked about speculation he’s expecting three more babies later this year.

During an appearance on Angela Lee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Cannon suggested he plans to break his own personal record when it comes to having kids.

He also mentioned he tried celibacy but didn’t stick with it.

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.

A third baby born last June – Cannon’s youngest child, Zen – died from brain cancer in December at 5 months old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Boil water advisory rescinded for part of NE Wichita, continues elsewhere
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say
The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday
Boil water notice
Wichita boil water advisory in effect through midnight, rescinded for Sedgwick Co. RWD 1
Winfield police said a 62-year-old man was injured on Sunday, June 5, 2022. They said he was...
Workers at Winfield restaurant answer call for help after man run over by train

Latest News

FILE - The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for former President Donald Trump’s...
Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Reports: Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data
The Kansas Food Bank now has $70,000 to work with after receiving a grant from Bank of America.
Kansas Food Bank seeing more demand for services amid inflation
Authorities arrested Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, after he was discharged from...
Junction City man arrested in connection to May 21 officer-involved shooting
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial