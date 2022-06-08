Advertisement

Truck driver hurt, cow dead, corn spilt in Saline County crash

A semi's driver was injured and a cow died after the Freightliner, hauling corn, hit the large...
A semi's driver was injured and a cow died after the Freightliner, hauling corn, hit the large bovine in Saline County.(Saline County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Brent Melander)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Freightliner semi with a trailer full of corn hit a cow on a Saline County road early Monday morning, leaving behind a mess and killing the bovine.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened a little before 6 a.m. Monday near North Brookville Road and Lockard Road in northwest Saline County.

The sheriff’s office said the semi, driven by a 37-year-old Bennington man, was traveling south near the intersection when it hit the cow that was in the road.

“Once struck, the semi lost steering ability and entered the ditch and began climbing the embankment,” the crash narrative from the sheriff’s office said. “On the way to the top of the embankment, the semi struck a power pole belonging to Evergy as well as a barbed wire fence and fence posts. “Once at the top of the embankment, the semi’s trailer, full of corn, rolled onto its’ side taking the semi along with it. Corn was spread in the ditch and embankment.”

The sheriff’s office said the driver’s injuries were non-life-threatening. The cow died at the scene.

