Advertisement

Two injured in morning crash on E Kellogg

Accident on Kellogg and 143rd.
Accident on Kellogg and 143rd.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg at 143rd in east Wichita Wednesday morning. The severity of their injuries wasn’t confirmed, but dispatch said a firefighter reported they suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. and involved at least two vehicles. Traffic was backed up in the area as crews worked the scene.

We have a reporter on-site and if we are given more details by authorities, we will provide updates.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Boil water advisory rescinded for part of NE Wichita, continues elsewhere
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say
The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday
Plum Street is closed just north of Hutchinson in Reno County while the sheriff's office...
Plum Street back open after standoff ends peacefully in Reno County
Winfield police said a 62-year-old man was injured on Sunday, June 5, 2022. They said he was...
Workers at Winfield restaurant answer call for help after man run over by train

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Stafford County
Crash near 21st and Rock.
Bradley Fair crash leaves 800 without power
Crash at 37th and Arkansas.
Pedestrian critical after being struck by vehicle in N Wichita
Motorcycle generic
1 critically hurt in motorcycle crash in Goddard