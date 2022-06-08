Two injured in morning crash on E Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg at 143rd in east Wichita Wednesday morning. The severity of their injuries wasn’t confirmed, but dispatch said a firefighter reported they suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. and involved at least two vehicles. Traffic was backed up in the area as crews worked the scene.

We have a reporter on-site and if we are given more details by authorities, we will provide updates.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.