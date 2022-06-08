Weather Alert - Thursday more storms on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a break in the storms Wednesday and Wednesday night, severe weather chances will return to the Plains. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day anticipating strong winds and more locally heavy rains with activity that develops through the evening and overnight. Highest chances for severe weather will be east of a Hays to Dodge City line after 5pm.

Temperatures will be in the 80s again Thursday with light south winds for much of the state. After the storms move through Thursday night, we should see temperatures cool a bit for Friday as highs fall to around 80 with decreasing clouds and light north winds to begin the weekend.

It will definitely be heating back up over the weekend and feeling like summer. Highs will be well into the 80s Saturday and into the 90s for Sunday. Both days this weekend should be mainly sunny with winds from the south.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy; storms likely. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 65.

Fri: High: 82 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 73 Sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 94 Low: 75 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 72 Becoming partly cloudy; evening storms. Breezy.

