Wichita Public Schools adjusts summer programming due to boil water advisory

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Because a boil water advisory for the City of Wichita may not be lifted until after midnight, Wichita Public Schools said it will continue Thursday with the same adjustments made on Wednesday, with a couple of changes.

The program changes are noted below. Presuming the Boil Water Advisory is lifted on Thursday, programs that are scheduled to operate on Friday will continue.

Programs that WILL CONTINUE on Thursday, June 9 (all participants are encouraged to bring their own water, and WPS will provide water as well)

NEW: SCOPE program at Allison Middle School

NEW: Air Capitol Leadership Challenge Summer Camp

NEW: Early College Academy students attending classes at Friends University

Latchkey at all elementary locations

High school programs meeting in person, offering students credit needed to graduate (North, East and Sowers), including migrant and ESOL programs at East and North

High school athletics practices and conditioning

Summer food program at locations throughout the district

Programs that WILL NOT continue on Thursday, June 9

Middle, elementary and PreK programs (including WPS summer camp, Summer STEALTH, and migrant at Dunbar)

Other special programs including ESY, YESS

The following staff WILL REPORT on Thursday, June 9 (all staff members are encouraged to bring their own water, and WPS will provide water as well)

Central office staff (AMAC, SSC, IST, ISC and Dunbar)

School-based administrators, clerical staff and custodial staff who are scheduled to work

Elementary summer school program site coordinators

Nutrition services staff who support the summer food program

Staff involved in scheduled in-service training

