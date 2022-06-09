Advertisement

Chris Janson Ticket Giveaway

Enter to win 2 Premium tickets and a parking pass!
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water notice
Boil water advisory rescinded for Wichita, continues for others
The City of Wichita has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Boil water advisory rescinded for part of NE Wichita, continues elsewhere
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Scene of deadly crash in Derby
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Derby crash
James (Montana YG) Walker III was murdered on April 9, 2017.
Rapper murdered in walk-up shooting

Latest News

Pumped for the Weekend
Pumped for the Weekend Gas Giveaway
Cajun Food Fest
Goodwill’s Cajun Food Fest Ticket Giveaway
Wichita River Fest 2022
Win a 4 Pack of buttons to the Wichita Riverfest
Jimmie Allen
Win 2 Tickets to Jimmie Allen