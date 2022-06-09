Advertisement

Cross-county chase reaches speeds of 130 mph before suspect runs out of gas

(KGWN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office took one person into custody on Wednesday following a chase that reached speeds of 130 mph.

The incident started when a woman in her 30s refused to stop for law enforcement in Chase County. The pursuit continued west into Marion County on U.S. Highway 50, with pursuit by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Peabody Police Department. The pursuit then continued into Harvey County, where the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton Police Department initiated pursuit around 5 p.m., first on U.S. 50 and later onto southbound I-135.

The chase ended when the vehicle the woman was driving ran out of gas at I-135 and East 125th Street North. She was removed from the vehicle at 5:17 p.m. and taken into custody. No one was hurt in the incident. The woman was taken to the Marion County Jail. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Coffey County.

