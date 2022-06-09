Final round of severe storms tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says for the first time since last week we did not have any overnight storms across the state. However, that will not be the case this evening and tonight as strong to severe storms are likely after 5 pm into the night.

Areas along and north of highway 50 will see isolated showers/storms from late morning into the afternoon, but those are not expected to be severe.

The main concerns are strong, damaging wind gusts and large hail followed by heavy, possibly flooding rain. While a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, the risk is very low.

On the other side of the storms, expect a quiet end to the work week on Friday. High temperatures in the lower to middle 80s will be accompanied by lower humidity making it feel even better.

A weather pattern change will take place this weekend. Few, if any storms are in the forecast and that will allow temperatures to trend higher. After climbing into the 80s on Saturday and 90s on Sunday, expect highs the 90s and triple digits across Kansas early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 81.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe, then clearing skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 85.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 93. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 73. High: 96. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Tue: Low: 75. High: 95. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Wed: Low 72. High: 88. Increasing clouds, breezy; evening storm chance.

