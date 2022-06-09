Advertisement

Kingman man killed in crash west of town

Jun. 9, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 44-year-old Kingman man died from his injuries in a Wednesday afternoon crash reported about 12:45 p.m. at U-54 and Southwest 70th Avenue, about seven miles west of Kingman.

In the crash, the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2009 Ford F150 was traveling north on Southwest 70th Avenue and failed to yield from a stop sign to a semi. The KHP said the semi hit the Ford F-150 on the driver’s side and both vehicles traveled into the median where they both came to a stop.

The KHP identifies the man killed as Benjamin Todd Sickles, the Kingman man driving the pickup. A passenger in the F-150, a 28-year-old Kingman man, was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries. The semi driver, from Skiatook, Okla., was not injured.

