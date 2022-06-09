Advertisement

Pleas answered: Arrest made in May hit-and-run death

. Kurt Krueger died form his injuries last month after a vehicle hit him as he walked through...
Kurt Krueger died form his injuries last month after a vehicle hit him as he walked through his west Wichita neighborhood.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A week after the family of Kurt Krueger pleaded for answers about his unsolved hit-and-run death, Wichita Police announced an arrest in the case Thursday afternoon. Latrell Thompson, 31, of Wichita, was arrested on a charge of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death. The arrest stems from the investigation into the hit-and-run that fatally injured the 49-year-old Krueger on May 1. Thompson is being held on $100,000 bond.

At about 2 a.m. May 1, Wichita Police Department officers responded to a report of a man down in the road in the 7900 block of West Cottontail, west of Central and Ridge Road. Police said officers found Kreuger unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Last week, Krueger’s family asked for the driver of the car that hit him to come forward. The family held a vigil to honor Krueger’s memory.

Investigators identified Thompson as a suspect and located him on Wednesday when they were following up on the case at a home in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail. Officers attempted to contact Thompson at the home, but its occupants were uncooperative and would not allow officers to enter. Officers surrounded the residence and began preparing a search warrant.

While preparing the warrant, three occupants exited the home, but Thompson remained inside. After several attempts by officers to coax Thompson from the home, he finally exited and was taken into custody. Thompson was transported to the Sedgwick County Jail and booked for leaving the scene of a fatal collision. The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office.

