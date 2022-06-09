Rideshare drivers struggling to break even as gas prices continue to climb

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With current prices above $4.50 per gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline for most of the Wichita area and prices continuing to climb, rideshare drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are struggling to break even.

Eyewitness News on Thursday spoke with rideshare drivers who are struggling to stay in business.

Retired truck driver Steve Jordan loves his new job as a rideshare driver.

“Uber and Lyft is a fun job. When you’re sitting on your butt talking to people all day, it’s quite fun.”

But with gas prices higher than ever, he and other rideshare drivers are facing new challenges.

“The gas prices, I haven’t figured it lately, but it’s a lot more and we can’t afford to do it,” Jordan said.

It’s a similar situation for Dorothy Campbell and David Naylor, owners of local rideshare company, D&D Rides.

“It’s impacted us a lot. We keep toying with the idea, ‘do we raise prices, do we not?,’” Campbell said. “So far, we haven’t.”

Being a small business, Campbell and Naylor cover the entire price increase themselves. They don’t want to raise their rates, but say if this continues, they might have to charge more.

“Just playing it by ear now,” Naylor said. “If we have to, we’ll just quit doing it. If we can’t afford it, we can’t afford it. But we’ll keep doing it as long as we can.”

Uber and Lyft operate differently in that there is currently a gas surcharge. But Jordan said it’s not always enough to make up for the price he pays at the pump.

“That’s great if the trip is four miles or less, but if it’s 20 miles or 30 miles, then I’ve lost money,” he said.

Jordan, Campbell and Naylor said right now, tips are crucial for them to make ends meet.

