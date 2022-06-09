Advertisement

S. Wichita Dairy Queen owner opening for potential last summer

Richard Barrett, 90, has owned the Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar for more than 30 years.
By Anna Auld
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Richard Barrett has owned the Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar for more than 30 years. He’s become quite famous in the community for being 90-years-old and still working at his business.

The last time we talked with Richard about retiring, he was on the fence about it, looking for the right person to buy up his shop. For Richard, this summer is truly bitter sweet. Now he says there’s a potential deal on the table and slowly he’s learning how to let go of the ropes.

While you might see his face little bit less now days, his customers keep coming back for him.

“He should retire, he deserves to retire, someone buy his store,” said one customer.

Maybe, just maybe this summer will be his last.

“You kind of get attached to all the equipment in here,” said Richard.

At the end of a hot summer day, even Richard might not be able to stay away from a sweet ice cream treat.

“I might have to come back and see what’s going on once in a while.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Boil water advisory rescinded for part of NE Wichita, continues elsewhere
Boil water notice
Wichita boil water advisory in effect through midnight, rescinded for Sedgwick Co. RWD 1
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say
The City of Wichita close the Arkansas River to recreation on Monday, June 6, 2022, due to the...
Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday
Winfield police said a 62-year-old man was injured on Sunday, June 5, 2022. They said he was...
Workers at Winfield restaurant answer call for help after man run over by train

Latest News

Richard Barrett
S Wichita Dairy Queen owner serving up sweets for another season
The City of Wichita revealed the over-naming of East Rockhill Lane, southeast of 21st and...
Street name added to honor Wichita’s 1st Jewish mayor
Goodwill check presentation
Goodwill donates about $15K to Andover tornado relief
Flyover at Wichita Wind Surge season opener at Riverfront Stadium
Wind Surge hosts PLAY BALL initiative in conjunction with League 42