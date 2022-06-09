S. Wichita Dairy Queen owner opening for potential last summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Richard Barrett has owned the Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar for more than 30 years. He’s become quite famous in the community for being 90-years-old and still working at his business.

The last time we talked with Richard about retiring, he was on the fence about it, looking for the right person to buy up his shop. For Richard, this summer is truly bitter sweet. Now he says there’s a potential deal on the table and slowly he’s learning how to let go of the ropes.

While you might see his face little bit less now days, his customers keep coming back for him.

“He should retire, he deserves to retire, someone buy his store,” said one customer.

Maybe, just maybe this summer will be his last.

“You kind of get attached to all the equipment in here,” said Richard.

At the end of a hot summer day, even Richard might not be able to stay away from a sweet ice cream treat.

“I might have to come back and see what’s going on once in a while.

