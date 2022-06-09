Advertisement

Scattered storms into the night, some severe

Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible
Severe weather outlook this evening and tonight.
Severe weather outlook this evening and tonight.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms overnight could be severe, then drier weather is on the way Friday and into the weekend.

Scattered storms will move southeast across the state tonight. Some of the storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The storms will exit Kansas by daybreak Friday with dry weather expected throughout the day. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s.

A warming trend will begin on Saturday and will continue into the start of next week. High temperatures will return to the 90s. With high humidity, heat index values will reach the upper 90s to near 100.

The change in the weather pattern will bring several days of dry weather with rain chances remaining low through at least the start of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; storms expected late - some could be severe. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-10. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10.  Low: 64.

Sat: High: 88  Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 95  Low: 70  Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96  Low: 75  Sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 95  Low: 76  Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 88  Low: 72  Becoming partly cloudy. A few overnight storms.

Thu: High: 89  Low: 70  Becoming partly cloudy.

