Where’s Shane? Cajun Food Fest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for Riverfest! Today for Where’s Shane we’re out in downtown Wichita to get a look at some of the cool things going on at Riverfest. This morning we’re doing a little dancing -- and some cooking for the Cajun Food Fest happening tonight! That delicious event starts at 5 p.m. If you want more info on everything going on at the festival this year, you can find it at wichitariverfest.com

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.