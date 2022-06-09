Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Cajun Food Fest

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for Riverfest! Today for Where’s Shane we’re out in downtown Wichita to get a look at some of the cool things going on at Riverfest. This morning we’re doing a little dancing -- and some cooking for the Cajun Food Fest happening tonight! That delicious event starts at 5 p.m. If you want more info on everything going on at the festival this year, you can find it at wichitariverfest.com

