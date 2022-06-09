Advertisement

Wichita Animal Shelter offering cost assistance to recover pets

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Animal Shelter is nearing capacity with a near 20% increase in the number of animals taken in and a 10% decrease in the number of owners claiming their lost pets.

“We know a lot of you are feeling financial strains and the costs associated with recovering a lost animal from our facility may stress you out. Please don’t let those costs prevent you from recovering your pet,” the Wichita Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

WPD advises that if you have an animal at the shelter and costs are preventing you from recovering your pet, you should call the shelter at 316-350-3366 or stop by the facility at 3303 N. Hillside to speak with a supervisor.

If you have a lost pet, you can check to see if its at the shelter by visiting 24petconnect.com.

