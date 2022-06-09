Wichita begins search for next police chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has launched a national search for a new Wichita Police Department (WPD) Chief of Police. The city is utilizing Public Sector Search & Consulting (PSSC), a national executive search firm focused exclusively on police executive searches to oversee the process.
The city said PSSC CEO Gary Peterson is a retired Chief of Police from Martinez, CA, who has led the firm in recent national police chief searches for Dallas, TX, Raleigh, NC, San Jose, CA, Nashville, TN, Albuquerque, NM, Seattle, WA, San Francisco, CA, and Kansas City, MO.
“Our team works to bring new leadership to police departments across the country, instilling community-minded values, innovation and reforms,” said Peterson. “We are honored to be partnering with Wichita at this critical time and will be engaging stakeholders and the Wichita community to inform the process and guide our search for the right Chief of Police to lead the Wichita Police Department into the future.”
“A review committee made up of diverse community members has also been convened to ensure representation throughout the search process, aid City staff with front-end processes, interview candidates vetted by PSSC, and recommend candidates to the City Manager for final consideration,” the city said in a release.
The WPD Police Chief Search Review Committee:
- Dr. Michael Birzer, Wichita State University
- Shannon Bohm, President, Schaefer Johnson Cox Frey Architects
- Larry Burks, Sr., President, Wichita NAACP
- Roosevelt “Buck” DeShazer, Sr., Pastor, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
- Monique Garcia, Community Partner
- Jeff Geoffrey, Wichita Metro Crime Commission
- Dr. C. Richard Kirkendoll, Reverend Bethany Missionary Baptist Church
- Faith Martin, Senior Project Manager, Workforce Alliance
- Ariel Rodriguez, Executive Director, Empower
- Harvey Sorensen, Partner, Foulston Siefkin LLP
- Dr. Alicia Thompson, Superintendent, Wichita Public Schools
