Wichita begins search for next police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has launched a national search for a new Wichita Police Department (WPD) Chief of Police. The city is utilizing Public Sector Search & Consulting (PSSC), a national executive search firm focused exclusively on police executive searches to oversee the process.

The city said PSSC CEO Gary Peterson is a retired Chief of Police from Martinez, CA, who has led the firm in recent national police chief searches for Dallas, TX, Raleigh, NC, San Jose, CA, Nashville, TN, Albuquerque, NM, Seattle, WA, San Francisco, CA, and Kansas City, MO.

“Our team works to bring new leadership to police departments across the country, instilling community-minded values, innovation and reforms,” said Peterson. “We are honored to be partnering with Wichita at this critical time and will be engaging stakeholders and the Wichita community to inform the process and guide our search for the right Chief of Police to lead the Wichita Police Department into the future.”

“A review committee made up of diverse community members has also been convened to ensure representation throughout the search process, aid City staff with front-end processes, interview candidates vetted by PSSC, and recommend candidates to the City Manager for final consideration,” the city said in a release.

The WPD Police Chief Search Review Committee:

Dr. Michael Birzer, Wichita State University

Shannon Bohm, President, Schaefer Johnson Cox Frey Architects

Larry Burks, Sr., President, Wichita NAACP

Roosevelt “Buck” DeShazer, Sr., Pastor, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church

Monique Garcia, Community Partner

Jeff Geoffrey, Wichita Metro Crime Commission

Dr. C. Richard Kirkendoll, Reverend Bethany Missionary Baptist Church

Faith Martin, Senior Project Manager, Workforce Alliance

Ariel Rodriguez, Executive Director, Empower

Harvey Sorensen, Partner, Foulston Siefkin LLP

Dr. Alicia Thompson, Superintendent, Wichita Public Schools

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.