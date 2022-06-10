Advertisement

Teen critically injured in S. Wichita shooting

Shooting call on South Laura Street in Wichita.
Shooting call on South Laura Street in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said a teen suffered critical injuries in a Thursday night shooting reported in the 2400 block of South Laura, southeast of Pawnee and Hydraulic, in south Wichita.

Police said responding officers found the wounded teen in a yard. Police said while the teen’s injuries are critical, they’re believed to be non-life-threatening. Officers began canvassing the area, trying to find surveillance footage of what happened. Early in the investigation, there are not many leads and police ask anyone with information into what led up to the shooting to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

One person suffered critical injuries in a Thursday night shooting in South Wichita. It happened about 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Laura. Eyewitness News has a photojournalist on scene to gather further information.

