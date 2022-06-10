Advertisement

Boil water advisory lifted for Derby

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the El Paso Water Company (the City of Derby) public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. The advisory was issued by KDHE because of high turbidity in the treated water purchased from the City of Wichita. High turbidity can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in microbial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from El Paso Water Company (the City of Derby) indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

