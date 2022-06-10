Boil water advisory rescinded for Kechi, Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ­The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for Kechi and Valley Center.

The advisory was issued by KDHE Tuesday afternoon because of high turbidity in the treated water purchased from the City of Wichita. High turbidity can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in microbial contamination.

KDHE rescinded the boil advisory for Wichita early Thursday morning, but the order remained in place for surrounding water systems that had to collect and test their own samples of the water.

KDHE said laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Valley Center and Kechi indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed to be resolved.

