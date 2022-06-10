Catholic Care Center to open new Senior Behavioral Health Center

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KWCH) - Catholic Care Center will begin construction next week on a Senior Behavioral Health addition to their senior living campus located at 45th Street North and Woodlawn.

The hospital is part of a $13 million project which also includes the renovation of the Center’s Long-Term Care residence. It will serve the unique needs of seniors in Wichita and the surrounding areas who are experiencing mental health challenges due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, and other neurological conditions.

The hospital will join the existing services currently offered at Catholic Care Center which include Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Long-Term Care, and Short-Term Skilled Nursing.

The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2023 and is estimated to cost $13 million.

